DAMAC unveils new Sales and Client Experience Centre at DAMAC Lagoons

DAMAC Properties has officially announced the opening of its new Sales and Client Experience Centre at DAMAC Lagoons. Far from a traditional sales office, the centre has been designed as an immersive experience, capturing the spirit of Dubai’s evolution – from desert dunes to a modern global city. The architecture reflects this journey through soaring, light-filled interiors, lush greenery, polished finishes, and dynamic plays of light and shadow, embodying the DAMAC ethos of innovation and luxury.

“We are reinforcing DAMAC’s human-centred approach to real estate through our new Sales Centre,” said Amira Sajwani, Managing Director, DAMAC Properties. “We aim to create strong links with our customers, deliver exceptional quality, and pioneer innovative solutions that bring tangible value to our clients. Much like Dubai’s own journey, this centre reflects our belief that growth, sustainability and innovation can flourish together, of which all are integral to the customer journey and a cornerstone of our vision for the future.”

The new centre is set to showcase DAMAC’s latest projects while offering refined, luxury spaces for clients to engage directly with the sales team. Located within DAMAC Lagoons – a Mediterranean-inspired development in Dubailand and one of Dubai’s largest low-rise communities, the centre highlights DAMAC’s continued commitment to sustainable design. DAMAC Lagoons has earned LEED Platinum certification, and the centre incorporates energy-efficient materials and biophilic elements to promote a welcoming and environmentally conscious atmosphere.

The art of biophilic-inspired design

Vertical gardens within the centre are constructed using high-quality artificial foliage. These installations serve not only an aesthetic function but also establish a visual and psychological connection to nature. Designed to retain their vibrancy year-round, they require no water, sunlight, or pesticides, ensuring a low-maintenance yet impactful presence.

Material sourcing aligns with DAMAC’s sustainability priorities. Wood flooring is sourced from responsibly managed forests, and the use of durable, natural materials helps reduce the need for frequent replacements. Metallic finishes and decorative screens were selected for their recyclability, offering long-term value without compromising on luxury.

The design also focuses on energy efficiency, with an emphasis on maximising natural light. Strategically placed windows and high-performance glass reduce heat gain, a key factor in Dubai’s climate. These features help minimise energy consumption while enhancing the overall ambiance of the space.

The new Sales and Client Experience Centre stands as a testament to DAMAC’s vision of merging sustainable growth with innovative design, offering clients not just a service, but an experience that reflects the future of real estate in Dubai.