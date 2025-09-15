Dubai real estate outperforms global markets with up to 11% yields and strong long-term value

Dubai’s real estate sector maintained its upward momentum in the first half of 2025, supported by stable returns, growing investor confidence, and a data-driven approach to property investment.

According to Bayut, the UAE’s leading property portal, investors are targeting communities that offer consistent returns and long-term growth across asset classes.

Compared to global cities like London, New York, and Singapore, where gross rental yields typically range between 2% and 4% – Dubai remains more competitive. Investors in Dubai benefit from average yields of 6% to 8%, no property tax, no capital gains tax, and freehold ownership in key zones. Apartments in affordable areas continue to outperform. International City, Dubai Investment Park (DIP), and Discovery Gardens posted gross rental yields between 9% and 11%. High occupancy rates, growing tenant demand, and low entry points drive continued interest in these zones.

In the villa segment, DAMAC Hills 2, Dubai Industrial City, and Serena delivered gross yields above 5.85%. These communities benefit from improved infrastructure and growing amenities, attracting long-term residents. Mid-tier communities such as Town Square, Mudon, Living Legends, and Al Furjan recorded rental yields between 7% and 10%. Demand is supported by strategic locations, good transport access, and increasing interest from end-users seeking affordable, livable communities.

The luxury segment showed sustained interest despite naturally lower yields due to higher purchase prices. Al Sufouh, Green Community, Dubai Creek Harbour, and Jumeirah Golf Estates achieved gross rental yields of 5.9% and above, driven by capital appreciation potential and strong end-user demand. Bayut notes a shift in investor mindset. Rather than viewing ROI in isolation, investors now consider capital growth potential, demographic trends, infrastructure plans, and community maturity.

Tools like Bayut’s TruEstimate™ are enabling investors – both local and overseas, to make more accurate and informed decisions, contributing to a more transparent and sophisticated market. “Dubai isn’t just competing in the region anymore, it’s playing on a global stage when it comes to property investment,” says Haider Ali Khan, CEO of Bayut and CEO of Dubizzle Group MENA. “What makes it stand out is the mix of strong returns and long-term value, all backed by a super transparent and investor-friendly setup. And we’re committed to giving people the data and insights they need to make smarter choices and get the most out of their investments.”

Bayut’s H1 data confirms that Dubai continues to offer a balanced mix of short-term yield and long-term value. With ongoing infrastructure projects, stable regulation, and dual demand from investors and residents, Dubai remains one of the most attractive and resilient real estate markets globally.