Emaar’s Rashid Yachts & Marina charts a visionary course for waterfront living

Dubai’s coastline has shaped its rise for generations. Today, Rashid Yachts & Marina continues that evolution. Spanning across 2.29 million square metres, this waterfront destination is crafted for residents and investors seeking more than a view: opulence, credibility, and central location.

Backed by Emaar’s urban planning legacy, this development is among Dubai’s most expansive marina masterplans. Located minutes from the Al Shindagha Heritage District, Downtown Dubai, and Dubai International Airport, it offers not only prime access but also deep-rooted cultural resonance – connecting residents to both the city’s heritage and its global trajectory.

A waterfront defined by intention

The 4.6 kilometre long swanky marina promenade forms the heartbeat of this community, with up to 400 wet berths engineered for superyachts and private vessels. More than a mooring point, Emaar’s Rashid Yachts & Marina is a stage for global boat shows, regattas, and waterfront activations. The promenade is lined with high-end retail, curated dining, and activated public space that invites residents and visitors to experience the best of marina lifestyle.

Luxury residences rise above the marina corridor, offering panoramic views of anchored vessels, the Arabian Sea, and the evolving Dubai skyline. Comprising of over 8,900 homes, Rashid Yachts & Marina is where residential luxury is orchestrated alongside the sea. From one- to three-bedroom apartments to branded residences – layouts are optimised for light, space, and airflow. Interiors draw on nautical design principles, while exteriors reflect the sleek lines of the contemporary nautical inspirations, creating a cohesive identity that speaks to Dubai’s growing demand for waterfront distinction.

Built for connectivity and context

Rashid Yachts & Marina is just 10 minutes from Al Sabkha Gold Souk, 15 minutes from Dubai International Airport, and 20 minutes from Burj Khalifa & Downtown Dubai. With fast access to Dubai Marina, key arterial roads, and historic neighbourhoods such as Al Fahidi, Al Seef, and Al Shindagha, the development connects the city’s trading legacy to its future-forward momentum.

A complete lifestyle infrastructure

At Rashid Yachts & Marina, every detail has been designed with the world’s most discerning residents in mind. Emaar’s masterplan dedicates over 207,000 square metres to open and recreational space, including landscaped parks, water gardens, and pedestrian leisure corridors designed to elevate everyday living. More than 86,000 square metres is allocated to retail, with offerings from local, regional and global frontiers. A 3.5-kilometre running loop and 27.5 kilometres of cycling tracks weave through the development, joined by canal-side pools, open-air gyms, and wellness zones that support an active, outdoor-oriented lifestyle.

Three premium hotels, two educational institutions, and integrated healthcare facilities form part of the community, ensuring that both residents and guests experience seamless access to core amenities. At the heart of the marina sits the Queen Elizabeth 2 – Dubai’s iconic floating hotel.

Sustainability engineered at scale

Rashid Yachts & Marina is designed to meet Dubai’s sustainability mandates through infrastructure-first planning. The development treats pool backwash water for reuse in irrigation, helping conserve resources while reducing operational waste. All pool systems have transitioned to eco-safe chemical alternatives. Smart lighting, air quality sensors, and water management platforms are embedded across the community, aligning with both current ESG standards and future urban regulations. The result is a community that not only looks forward, but functions responsibly.

The future is already taking shape

Infrastructure delivery is underway, and demand from regional and global buyers continues to grow, not because of hype, but because of visibility, access, and specificity. In a city where seafront land is finite and lifestyle-led design is increasingly essential, Rashid Yachts & Marina offers a rare blend of location, planning, and long-term value.

For investors, the case is clear. For residents, the lifestyle is immediate. And for Dubai, it is a waterfront destination not just inspired by the city’s past but designed to define its future.