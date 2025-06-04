ENTRA1, NuScale Power bring SMR technology to Gulf to power AI growth

ENTRA1 Energy and U.S.-based nuclear technology firm NuScale Power have announced a joint initiative to introduce Small Modular Reactor (SMR) technology in the GCC region. The move aims to meet the growing energy demands driven by the region’s investment in artificial intelligence, data centers, and hyperscale computing.

With the UAE and Saudi Arabia making multi-billion-dollar investments in AI infrastructure and research, the partnership positions itself as a strategic enabler of the region’s digital ambitions. ENTRA1 Energy Plants™, powered by NuScale’s SMR technology, are intended to provide clean, reliable, and scalable energy for on-grid and remote applications.

“The UAE and Saudi Arabia aren’t just adopting AI—they’re embedding it into their national identities,” said John Hopkins, President and CEO of NuScale Power. “This shift demands energy resilience at scale. Our technology is not just a power source—it’s strategic infrastructure.”

ENTRA1 Energy holds global exclusive rights to the commercialisation, distribution, and deployment of NuScale’s products and services, while NuScale focuses on manufacturing the reactors. The joint venture is actively engaging with government bodies, investment authorities, and technology partners in the region.

“Digital transformation is reshaping our energy requirements,” said Skip Alvarado, Chief Projects Officer at ENTRA1 Energy. “To support AI and high-performance computing, we need scalable energy solutions that provide baseload continuous power and prioritize environmental considerations.”

NuScale’s SMR design is the first to receive full approval from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Each NuScale Power Module™ is a small, pressurised water reactor capable of generating 77 megawatts of electricity or 250 megawatts thermal. Plants can be scaled up to 12 modules, producing a total of 924 MWe.

Hopkins added, “AI integration is becoming central to national development strategies. Our SMR technology aligns with the region’s goals for its energy future.”

By combining ENTRA1’s commercialisation and plant development with NuScale’s approved nuclear technology, the companies aim to support the Gulf’s digital infrastructure through sustainable, resilient energy solutions.