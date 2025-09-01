Visitor registration is now open for GITEX GLOBAL 2025

GITEX GLOBAL 2025 is now open for registration, and the world’s largest tech, AI, and startup event is preparing to be its most innovative edition yet.

Dubai will once again host the global tech community for five days of innovation, transformation, and connection. Set against the backdrop of one of the most dynamic and forward-thinking cities, GITEX GLOBAL 2025 promises an unmatched experience at the intersection of technology, business, and global impact.

A showcase of tomorrow

This year, GITEX GLOBAL breaks new ground with an expanded lineup of futuristic showcases and high-impact content zones. For the first time, visitors will gain access to GITEX Digi Health & Biotech. This cutting-edge zone focuses on the convergence of digital health, biotech innovation, and AI in the life sciences. Alongside it, the Global Data Centres Forum makes its debut, addressing the critical role of infrastructure in powering the next wave of digital transformation.

Tech enthusiasts and quantum pioneers alike will also be thrilled by the launch of the GITEX Quantum Expo, a dedicated space to explore the frontiers of quantum computing and its real-world applications. Together, these new verticals join forces with GITEX GLOBAL’s signature zones, including the ever-popular GITEX Cyber Valley and Intelligent Connectivity, to spotlight the full spectrum of technological breakthroughs redefining our digital future.

GITEX in Dubai

Dubai has long positioned itself as a global hub for technology, and GITEX GLOBAL is a key pillar of that vision. Renowned not just as a business epicenter but as an AI and innovation leader, the city offers a vibrant setting where East meets West – perfectly suited for a show that brings together minds from every corner of the planet.

This year, over 400 government bodies and digital development entities from more than 180 countries will convene under one roof, launching a multitude of cross-sector public-private innovation initiatives. Whether you’re a startup looking for visibility, an enterprise seeking new tech partners, or a policymaker navigating the digital economy, GITEX is the place to be.

One of the standout features of GITEX GLOBAL 2025 is its focus on international market expansion. With the biggest international participation in the event’s history, attendees can fast-track their global growth ambitions, tap into new ecosystems, and forge meaningful partnerships across borders.

See it first

Beyond the discussions and networking, GITEX GLOBAL is where the world comes to see what’s next. Attendees will be among the first to witness global product launches and disruptive technologies across AI, cybersecurity, cloud, telecom, health tech, quantum, biotech, and beyond.

Visitor registration is now live, so secure your spot and be part of the movement shaping the next digital age.

www.gitex.com