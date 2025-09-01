Naam Marketing celebrates a decade of crafting exhibition stands and kiosk designs in the UAE

Amidst the UAE’s busy exhibitions and retail display industry, one name stands out: Naam Marketing . With over ten years of experience, Naam Marketing has built a strong reputation for delivering high-impact design and build solutions for exhibition stands, retail kiosks, and interactive installations. Its unique combination of technical skill and design flair has made them a trusted partner for brands not only across the UAE but also internationally.

Naam Marketing is more than just a design company; it’s a full-service partner for businesses looking to make an impression. From the initial concept to the final installation, their services cover the complete lifecycle of an exhibition stand or kiosk project. Whether it’s sleek retail kiosks, immersive exhibition stands, or engaging product displays, their portfolio showcases a dedication to both form and function.

“Our approach has always been holistic,” explains Arpit Mehrotra, Business Director at Naam Group. “We don’t just build stands; we create experiences that connect brands with their audiences, and the key focus is on the functionality and customer journey. Every project begins with understanding our client’s vision and translating that into a design that’s both visually striking and functionally superior.”

This user-centric approach ensures that each design not only attracts attention but also enhances brand interaction and delivers measurable results.

Innovating kiosks

In addition to their exhibition expertise, Naam Marketing has firmly established itself in the kiosk design and manufacturing space. Its custom-built kiosks, found in malls, airports, hotels, and commercial hubs throughout the UAE, range from minimalist product showcases to full-service retail outlets. The company’s in-depth understanding of UAE mall regulations and safety codes gives clients an added advantage. Naam Marketing’s familiarity with the operational nuances of Dubai’s most prominent shopping destinations means smoother approval processes and fewer project delays.

One of Naam Marketing’s standout strengths is its ability to take projects from idea to reality, all under one roof. With a sprawling 20,000+ sq. ft. production facility and a team of over 100 professionals, the company handles everything in-house. This integration allows for precise quality control and on-time delivery, no matter the scale or complexity of the project.

The team follows a clear design philosophy rooted in three pillars: creativity, feasibility, and innovation. Their process begins with bold brainstorming sessions and is grounded in practical execution. This ensures that while each project is visually impressive, it’s also cost effective and completed within tight timelines.

Transparency and resilience are core to the company’s ethos. Their business dealings reflect a strong commitment to open communication and reliability, traits that have helped them foster long-term relationships with clients across industries.

Trusted by global brands

Over the last ten years, Naam Marketing has worked with major players in sectors ranging from fashion and real estate to automotive and food & beverage. Their wide-ranging experience brings a depth of understanding and versatility to each new project, enriched by cross-industry insights. “Our core values of Speed, Passion, Excellence, Transparency and Innovation have helped us develop strong partnerships with our clientele for over a decade now. Our team sincerely values our client’s trust and confidence in us, which drives us for excellence, every time,” says Mehrotra.