Qatar unveils unified national events calendar for 2025–2026

Visit Qatar has officially launched the Qatar Calendar 2025–2026, a unified national platform that brings together the country’s most anticipated events under one cohesive umbrella. Unveiled at a high-profile announcement event attended by H.E. Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani, Minister of Sports and Youth, the calendar reflects Qatar’s growing ambition to position itself as a year-round global destination for tourism, culture, sport, and entertainment.

The event marked a key milestone for Visit Qatar and its network of public and private sector partners, who are aligning efforts to enhance the visitor experience, drive economic activity, and spotlight the nation’s world-class infrastructure and diverse offering.

A strategic milestone

In his opening remarks, His Excellency Mr. Saad bin Ali Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism and Chair of the Board of Directors of Visit Qatar, emphasised that the calendar is a “significant milestone” in the advancement of Qatar’s tourism strategy. “It reflects the strength of our national institutions and the value of collaboration between government and private sector partners, reaffirming our commitment to delivering an exceptional and integrated experience for residents and visitors alike,” he said, highlighting its alignment with the Third National Development Strategy (2024–2030), including goals to grow tourism’s contribution to GDP and attract more international visitors.

According to Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al Mawlawi, Chief Executive Officer of Visit Qatar, serves as the country’s primary reference for upcoming events. “It is a unified platform for all the nation’s events, allowing public and private sector stakeholders to promote their programmes to residents and visitors alike.,” he said. “This collaboration enables us to curate rich experiences for visitors and residents, reflecting the diversity and quality of Qatar’s tourism offering.”

What’s on event horizon?

The calendar launch featured presentations from key organisations outlining major events across sport, culture, and entertainment:

Football: Mr. Jassim Abdulaziz Al-Jassim, CEO of the Local Organising Committee for Football Events, confirmed Qatar will host the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025™, FIFA U-17 World Cup, and the FIFA Confederations Cup, with the FIFA Intercontinental Cup also added to the roster.

Culture: Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Hamad Al-Thani of the National Museum of Qatar announced the launch of the first edition of Art Basel Qatar, further cementing Doha’s position as a global cultural hub.

Cinema: Ms. Fatma Hassan Alremaihi, CEO of the Doha Film Institute, revealed the inaugural Doha Film Festival, created to connect local talent with the global cinema industry.

Motorsport: Mr. Abdulaziz Ali Al Mohannadi, CEO of Lusail International Circuit, confirmed dates for the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix, alongside enhanced hospitality and transport access.

Music & Performance: Captain Mohammed Ahmed Al-Buainain from the Ministry of Interior shared details of the Doha International Military Music Festival (Doha Tattoo), including international performers and public events.

Triathlon: Mrs. Fatma Al Ghanim of the Qatar Cycling & Triathlon Federation introduced the T100 Triathlon World Championship Final 2025, hosted for the first time in Lusail City.

Entertainment, culture & sport

In his closing remarks, Mr. Ahmed Al Binali, Director of Festivals and Events at Visit Qatar, stressed that the unified calendar simplifies planning for residents and visitors while amplifying the visibility of Qatar’s diverse events portfolio. With 25,000 print copies distributed monthly, alongside digital access via the Visit Qatar website, mobile app, and social channels, the calendar serves as both a practical tool and a marketing platform for the nation’s tourism brand.

Featured entertainment acts include global comedian Russell Peters, who will perform as part of his Relax World Tour, along with concerts by Wael Kfoury, Angham, and Omar Khairat. Cultural highlights include the Qatar International Food Festival, the Throwback Food Festival, and the Sealine 2026 Season in Ras Brouq, all complemented by ongoing programmes at Katara Cultural Village, Souq Waqif, and Al Bidda Park.

On the sports front, Qatar continues to shine as an international host, with upcoming events such as the Asian Padel Championship, the World Aquabike Championship, and the Qatar International Golf Series, offering high-quality experiences for both fans and athletes.