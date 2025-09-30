Standard Chartered says 20% of corporates globally eye UAE for future supply chains

Standard Chartered said 20 percent of corporates globally are reviewing their supply chains through the United Arab Emirates, highlighting the country’s position as a resilient commercial hub with strong international connectivity.

The findings are part of the bank’s latest Future of Trade: Resilience report, which identifies the UAE as one of six stand-out markets shaping the future of global trade. The study surveyed 1,200 corporates with annual revenues above $250 million across 17 markets.

The report also shows that companies are increasingly looking to the UAE to access opportunities with Mainland China, ASEAN, Africa and the United States.

“The UAE’s rise as a global trade hub is a direct reflection of the vision of its leadership to diversify the economy, strengthen resilience and invest in world-class infrastructure,” said Mohammed Salama, Regional Head of Client Coverage for Corporate and Investment Banking at Standard Chartered. “That vision is positioning the country at the centre of tomorrow’s trade corridors and attracting corporates worldwide to place the UAE at the heart of their supply chains.”

The report further found that 50% of corporates from Saudi Arabia, Egypt and India intend to expand trade and investment with the UAE, reinforcing its role in strengthening intra-regional flows and cementing the Middle East–India corridor.

“As regional economies deepen their trade links; the UAE is playing a central role in connecting partners across the Middle East and South Asia,” Salama added. “With its position along corridors linking the region to India, China, Africa and beyond, the country is driving new flows that extend well past traditional sectors. At Standard Chartered, we are proud to support this by leveraging our presence in 54 markets to connect clients, mobilise capital and help facilitate the growth of trade.”

The report said the UAE’s role in regional and global trade flows is reinforced by sustained investment in infrastructure and diversification, including Operation 300bn, which aims to raise the industrial sector’s contribution to AED 300 billion ($81.7 billion) by 2031.

It added that the country’s trade corridors now extend beyond petrochemicals, driving new flows in renewable energy, technology and e-commerce.