Villa del DIVOS by Mr. Eight Development wins The Best Residential Property, Dubai at International Property Awards 2025

Mr. Eight Development’s flagship project, Villa del DIVOS, received two key awards at the Dubai Property Awards in partnership with International Property & Travel: Best Residential Property Dubai and Grand Entrance Design Dubai. The recognition highlights both the company’s rapid rise and Dubai’s continued momentum in the global luxury real estate sector.

A focused development strategy

Mr. Eight Development has launched five luxury waterfront projects in 2025 alone, signalling a clear strategy of merging European craftsmanship with Dubai’s high-end appeal. The firm takes its name from the number eight, symbolising infinity and balance – a philosophy reflected in its design language. At Villa del DIVOS, finishes include Italian travertine, Calacatta Viola marble, and bespoke fittings from Tom Dixon, Antonio Lupi, Minotti, and B&B Italia. Lalique crystal art adds a French decorative layer.

The project has seen strong early traction, with over 90% of residences sold. Buyers are primarily from the UK, France, Belgium, Italy, and Eastern Europe, reinforcing Dubai’s role as a hub for international capital. Larger units are seeing stronger capital appreciation, with investors prioritising long-term value over short-term rental returns.

Branded living with premium amenities

Remaining inventory includes a limited number of penthouses, each spanning around 6,000 sq ft with panoramic sea views. They feature fully fitted Italian kitchens, integrated wardrobes, and high-spec finishes. Branded services include concierge, chauffeur-driven Rolls-Royce cars, wellness programs, childcare, and lifestyle management, aligning with top-tier hotel standards.

The award-winning lobby, recognised for its Grand Entrance Design, includes a double-height travertine-clad space with 8-metre ceilings, fireplaces, a curated tea room by Emilio Cipriani, and furnishings from Cassina and Minotti, enhanced by FLOS and Zonda lighting.

Strategic location and positioning

Stuart Shield, President of the International Property Awards, and Emils Daujats, Director of Mr. Eight Development

Villa del DIVOS is located on the first coastline of Dubai Island, offering private beach access, proximity to two golf courses, and nearby luxury retail. Key districts including Downtown Dubai, DIFC, and the Opera District are accessible within 20 minutes, offering urban connectivity alongside coastal living.

With international recognition, high absorption rates, and a service-led model, Villa del DIVOS is shaping Dubai Island’s luxury narrative and reinforcing the emirate’s position in the global branded residence market.