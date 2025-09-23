Andre Naude talks about Wasl’s latest project – Ashwood Estates at Jumeirah Golf Estates

In Dubai’s real estate landscape, exclusivity has always been a prized thread. And few communities embody this better than Ashwood Estates, Wasl’s premier residential offering, nestled within the established haven of Jumeirah Golf Estates. With just 185 homes, private gated access, and direct connectivity to lifestyle and leisure, Ashwood is not just another development; it is a refined extension of a proven destination.

Speaking with Arabian Business reporter Nicole Abigail, Andre Naude, Chief Project Officer at Wasl, outlines what sets Ashwood Estates apart and how the project represents a natural evolution in resort-style living.

“I think the first thing would be exclusivity,” Naude begins. “We only have 185 homes, and it’s in the context of a much larger community, but it’s a focused retreat that is private gated, and within that, we have some very significant special design elements that make each of these units unique in the offering in the market.”

That sense of refinement builds on the foundation already established by Jumeirah Golf Estates, one of Dubai’s most mature and integrated lifestyle communities. Ashwood doesn’t seek to reinvent that model but rather to elevate it.

“I think the first answer is that it is an extension of what we already have,” he explains. “Jumeirah Golf Estates is an established destination. It’s mature, and we are extending by doing the next chapter. We’re continuing the offering that we already have. It’s an integrated community. That means that we offer multitude of lifestyle choices and experiences, and in the same way that we have in Jumeirah Golf Estates in the first phase, the next chapter extends that.”

One of the most notable aspects of this next chapter is the shift toward a multi-generational lifestyle, an offering that goes beyond homes and into the future of families. This vision is brought to life, quite literally, with a school.

“Multi-generational means families, and for us, that means the school,” Naude shares. “We are very proud of the fact that we are bringing a top-tier UK-branded international school to our premise, and this means that our residents will have pedestrian access, particularly from Ashwood Estates, directly to the school, which has to be first prize if you’re a parent.”

That sense of thoughtful planning carries into the design of the homes themselves. “When we talk multi-generational, we’re talking homes, and that means families. So our product offering is four, five, and six, specifically sized bedrooms. We want to attract homes and families that live in those homes.”

Beyond lifestyle, Ashwood Estates is a strategic response to a market consistently showing strong demand for villas and private residential communities. Naude sees this project as both a long-term value proposition and a day-to-day experience that enhances quality of life.

“Well, we’re aware that the market is moving year on year, and we’ve seen very consistent appreciation in particularly villa prices year on year,” he notes. “So this is an opportunity for our residents and owners to participate in that equity growth, but more importantly, the ability to live in a fantastic home that they own.”

Ashwood Estates doesn’t stand alone, it is part of a wider, well-connected infrastructure designed for convenience, lifestyle, and long-term viability.

“By being part of an integrated estate, though, we’re giving them the opportunity to have all of these amenities on their doorstep. We have the amazing connectivity that we’ve talked about in the past with Etihad Rail and the metro station on our doorstep as part of the community. And I think this is something that really sets us apart in terms of a livable community.”

Integral to Wasl’s strategy is the cultivation of brand partnerships, and one of its most prominent is with Mandarin Oriental. It is not a standard branding exercise but a deep alignment of values, vision, and audience.

“We take it beyond a collaboration with brands,” Naude explains. “For us, it’s a brand partnership. We find ourselves, we believe ourselves to be very well aligned in terms of our brands, the commonality of our customers, and the level of sophistication, particularly with Ashwood Estates. We think it’s a perfect fit with Mandarin.”

That partnership, he adds, is about setting a new standard. “We’re very proud to have them as our brand partners, and we’re going to deliver a fantastic Mandarin that will shape the golf, leisure, and lifestyle industry in our country.”

From generational living and international education access to high-value homeownership and strategic brand alignment, Ashwood Estates is more than a development, it is a destination built for tomorrow’s Dubai.