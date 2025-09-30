Why global luxury brands trust local minds to unlock the GCC Market

When Dior launches a fragrance collection in Dubai or a brand like Cartier, Jaeger LeCoultre, or IWC organize a high-profile event, what audiences don’t see is the intricate choreography behind the scenes. While the world watched a flawless production, The Qode – co-founded by Ayman Fakoussa and Dipesh Depala, was behind the curtain, orchestrating the experience with surgical precision and cultural fluency.

The GCC has quickly evolved into one of the most influential luxury markets globally. But logos alone don’t carry weight here. Real success in the region is underpinned by trust, cultural alignment, and insider credibility – qualities global brands simply can’t import. They must be earned. “Global prestige opens the door, but local trust keeps it open,” said Ayman Fakoussa.

As interpreters of this intricate landscape, Fakoussa and Depala have become the go-to partners for the world’s most storied maisons seeking more than just market entry – they seek resonance.

The Power of Relationships

The GCC’s luxury ecosystem operates on access and authenticity. Relationships with royal families, high-net-worth individuals, influential tastemakers, and regional decision-makers are not built overnight, they’re cultivated through years of trust, discretion, and a clear understanding of cultural dynamics.

That’s where The Qode stands apart – as a curated gateway into these rarefied circles.

From intimate gatherings to major brand launches, the agency ensures the right people are in the room, and the right story is being told. When Louis Vuitton held its men’s show in Dubai, it wasn’t just the venue or styling that made headlines – it was the careful orchestration of the audience, the atmosphere, and the narrative, all calibrated to resonate with the region’s elite.

“We’ve built The Qode as the bridge between global maisons and a region that demands authenticity,” said Fakoussa.

Saudi Arabia: The New Luxury Growth Frontier

The next wave of GCC luxury is surging from Saudi Arabia. With Vision 2030 accelerating the Kingdom’s transformation, Saudi cities like Riyadh and Jeddah are becoming cultural and commercial hotspots for high-end retail, entertainment, and hospitality.

The Qode has already been activating campaigns across all major Saudi cities, bringing their hyper-local approach to an evolving audience with a locally based team of 12 across Riyadh & Jeddah. While Dubai remains a global luxury hub, Saudi’s growth trajectory demands a different playbook; one rooted in understanding societal shifts, sensitivities, and emerging consumer behaviors.

For luxury brands, the opportunity is immense, but so is the complexity. One-size-fits-all does not apply here.

Designing Luxury Experiences That Resonate

In the GCC, luxury is not just a product – it’s an experience. Standard campaigns don’t cut through. Instead, what resonates are immersive brand worlds: curated dinners in desert palaces, fashion experiences infused with regional art, or “money-can’t-buy” moments designed to surprise and delight.

Events are no longer about visibility – they’re about intimacy and exclusivity. Each activation is treated as a theatrical production, where narrative, ambiance, and guest journey must align perfectly.

“The GCC consumer doesn’t just want to see a product—they want to feel part of the brand’s world,” said Depala. “Luxury is not just consumed – it’s lived.”

This demand for experiential storytelling is where The Qode excels. The agency crafts environments where global luxury codes meet regional identity, and where every guest becomes a brand advocate not because they were impressed, but because they were immersed.

The Qode: Indispensable in a Complex Market

As global luxury continues to set its sights on the GCC, success here won’t be defined by name alone. It will be determined by how well a brand can understand, navigate, and engage with the region’s unique codes of culture, commerce, and community.

That’s why The Qode has become an indispensable partner – not just executing launches but shaping how luxury lives in the GCC.

With its integration into The Independents, The Qode offers clients the rare combination of global strategic depth and on-the-ground precision.“Luxury brands can enter the GCC, but only those who understand its codes will thrive. That’s where we come in,” said Dipesh Depala