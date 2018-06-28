Fuel pump prices in the UAE set to fall in July

Announcement by the UAE Fuel Price Committee confirms price drops of between 5-7 fils per litre next month

Fuel prices in the UAE are set to fall in July, according to an announcement by the UAE Fuel Price Committee.

Emirates National Oil Company published a tweet on Thursday to confirm that fuel prices inclusive of VAT for next month.

The price of Super 98 and diesel will fall 7 fils per litre, and Special 95 will decrease by 6 fils while diesel will decrease by 5 fils.

Fuel prices were liberalised about two years ago, so prices now move with the global market.

July prices:

Super 98: AED2.56 a litre (down from AED2.63 in June)

Special 95: AED2.45 (down from AED2.51)

Diesel: AED2.66 (down from AED2.71)