Nissan cars to be raffled in Abu Dhabi shopping festival

Al Masaood Automobiles partners with the Department Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi to offer free cars to shoppers

Al Masaood Automobiles has partnered with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) to offer free cars to shoppers during the Abu Dhabi Summer Season (ADSS).



Through this partnership, Al Masaood will provide four Nissan Patrol cars during raffle draws to be held every two weeks throughout the eight-week campaign across malls in Abu Dhabi.

The partnership, which was announced by Sultan Al Mutawa Al Dhaheri, executive director of Tourism Sector of DCT Abu Dhabi and Irfan Tansel, CEO of Al Masaood Automobiles, will offer shoppers a series of immersive “Shop and Win” promotions until August 18 in at least eight malls in Abu Dhabi.

Tansel said: “As summer descends across the emirate, Al Masaood Automobiles is keen to help drive engaging and lively activities for residents and visitors across the summer season in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

"We are always keen to provide the extra incentives and create an exciting summer vibe through these promotions. Owning a new car by winning them in raffles is always a wonderful experience for avid shoppers, and a delightful dream come true.”

Participating malls include Al Raha Mall, Al Wahda Mall, Bawabat Al Sharq Mall, Dalma Mall, Deerfields Mall, Khalidiyah Mall, Marina Mall, Mushrif Mall, WTC Mall, Mazyad mall, Madinat Zayed Shopping Centre, and Yas Mall.

In Al Ain Region, three malls will join the event - Al Ain Mall, Bawadi Mall and Hili Mall, and the City Mall in Al Dhafra Region.