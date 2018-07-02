Coming soon to Dubai: the 'ultimate cinema experience'

Reel Cinemas teases plans to offer Platinum Movie Suites at its multiplex in The Dubai Mall

Reel Cinemas, the Emaar Entertainment brand, has revealed it will soon launch the ultimate cinema experience at The Dubai Mall.



The company said in a cryptic statement that it is set to personally pamper every filmgoer, with several upscale amenities at the Platinum Movie Suites.

"With luxurious pod-style seating, guests can enjoy unrivalled privacy, together with savoring five-star gourmet choices - all fresh and made to order," the company added without giving further details.

It finished the statement by saying it would soon be releasing more details about its "truly VIP style cinema experience"

In April, Reel Cinemas said it had teamed up with international chef Guy Fieri to launch the first stand-alone Dine-In Cinema featuring his American Kitchen concept in the Middle East.

Guy Fieri’s Kitchen & Bar and Dine-in Cinema by Reel Cinemas at Jebel Ali Recreation Club redefines the cinematic experience in the region, the company said.

It added that restaurant-prepared meals from Guy Fieri’s American Kitchen are delivered to the table of cine-goers, as they enjoy blockbusters.