UAE retail giant reveals plan for largest Saudi cinema

Majid Al Futtaim says new multiplex, set to open in early 2019, will be part of the Riyadh Front development

UAE-based Majid Al Futtaim has announced its second multiplex in Saudi Arabia in the Riyadh Front (Wajehat Al-Riyadh) lifestyle development.

The new multiplex, set to open in early 2019, will be the largest in Saudi Arabia, the company said in a statement.

The Riyadh Front project is located on King Khaled Airport Road, offering 450,000 square metres and is designed to be a luxury oasis of indoor and outdoor shopping, entertainment and offices with water features.

CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Cinemas, Cameron Mitchell said: “This second location for VOX Cinemas and Magic Planet in Riyadh will be a flagship, as we continue to roll out our ambitious expansion plan for the kingdom.

"We can’t wait to bring more unique Majid Al Futtaim entertainment concepts to movie goers in Saudi Arabia, as the feedback from our first multiplex and Magic Planet has been nothing short of exceptional.”

He added: “We are very excited to partner with Riyadh Front to deliver a world-class cinema and entertainment offering to complement the mall’s unique and innovative design.”

The Riyadh Front multiplex will feature the mega-screen MAX, KIDS and luxury cinema concept THEATRE by Rhodes which includes a menu created by Michelin-starred chef Gary Rhodes.

Majid Al Futtaim previously announced its plans to invest a total of SR16 billion across its portfolio of shopping malls, fashion, leisure and retail projects in the kingdom.

This commitment is expected to create more than 117,000 direct and indirect job opportunities, as the VOX Cinemas investment alone will see the company open 600 screens in the next five years in Saudi Arabia.