VOX Cinemas to open all day and night at weekends in Dubai

Summer initiative will begin this weekend at Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Deira and City Centre Mirdif

VOX Cinemas, a unit of UAE-based retail giant Majid Al Futtaim, has announced it will be opening movie theatres in Dubai all day and night every weekend this summer.

In a tweet, the company said: "Attention movie lovers! Starting this Thursday, #VOXCinemas will be OPEN 24 HOURS every weekend for the rest of the summer! Experience the best new movies on the biggest screens any time of day."

The 24-hour movie weekends will be available at selected malls including Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Deira and City Centre Mirdif.

It is the latest initiative from VOX which plans to invest AED1.2 billion ($330 million) through a series of acquisitions, organic expansions and a commitment to customer experience.



VOX Cinemas has secured 23 new locations, opening progressively over the next three years, with 2018 set to be the company’s most aggressive year yet, when it will open 16 locations with a total of 145 screens spanning seven countries in the MENA region.

The company said recent joint ventures in Oman and Bahrain have anchored the company as the region’s largest cinema entertainment provider.