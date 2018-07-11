New trade licences to regulate e-commerce in Sharjah

Those applying for an e-commerce licence must be at least 21 years old when the application is submitted, although those aged 18 may practice the trade if authorised by the judicial court.

Only those licensed by Sharjah’s Department of Economic Development will be able to engage in e-commerce activities in the emirate, according to a new resolution adopted by the Sharjah Executive Council.

According to the UAE’s state-run WAM news agency, resolution no. 23 for 2018 mandates that to practice e-commerce one must also be a UAE citizen and have no objection from the UAE’s Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA).

Additionally, those applying for an e-commerce licence must be at least 21 years old when the application is submitted, although those aged 18 may practice the trade if authorised by the judicial court.

“According to the resolution, the establishments which practice electronic commerce activity shall modify their positions in accordance with the provisions of this resolution within three months of the date of issuance,” the WAM story noted.

In a separate announcement, the Sharjah Executive Council also approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the DED and the Higher Colleges of Technology on business incubators at the college, in a bid to help students enter business and “to reduce material costs to facilitate and encourage them.”