Binghatti unit plans UAE expansion of Iraqi restaurant chain

Binghatti Hospitality unveils plan to expand its Aghatti brand by opening seven branches in the UAE within the next two years

Binghatti Hospitality, the hospitality arm of Binghatti Holding, has unveiled a plan to expand its Aghatti brand by opening seven branches in the UAE within the next two years.

After the success of the Aghatti restaurant in La Mer, Binghatti Hospitality said it is determined to expand the brand in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, with an investment of AED20 million ($5.4 million).

The Aghatti restaurants offer a range of exclusively Iraqi dishes prepared on site and served in a modern gourmet fine dining atmosphere.

Binghatti Hospitality said it is also offering exclusive discounts to the UAE’s military, police and students in Aghatti restaurants.

Muhammad BinGhatti, CEO of Binghatti Holding said: “We are proud of the success witnessed in the Aghatti restaurant in La Mer, and we are determined to open more branches of the Aghatti brand during the two coming years.

"We are eager to take advantage of the great opportunities offered by the UAE’s unique position as a multi-cultural hub of eateries and hospitality.

BinGhatti added: “Thanks to the UAE’s progressive leadership, the country’ economic environment offers all the elements required for growth and success. We are honoured to offer exclusive discounts to members of the UAE’s military and police as they play a key role in the country’s development and success."