UAE-based Forever Rose opens flagship store in London's Belgravia

UAE-based luxury florist Forever Rose London has opened a new flagship store on Pont Street in London’s prestigious Belgravia, it was announced on Wednesday.

The florist will sell long-lasting roses, fresh floral arrangements, single stem roses and bespoke products including men’s and women’s fragrances, handmade Belgian chocolates and fine diamond jewellery.

The brand’s Ecuador-sourced “long lasting” set, the company says, have petals which grow ten times thicker and five times larger than regular roses and last for three years when protected in a glass dome.

Forever Rose London founder, Kuwaiti-American Ebraheem Al Samadi, said that the brand was delighted to return to the city of its origin.

“We were first founded in London in 1999 and following a significant international expansion, we couldn’t think of a more perfect neighbourhood than Belgravia to set up our new home in the United Kingdom,” said Al Samadi.

“In London’s sophisticated market, we hope to attract selective customers who appreciate the very best in luxury floristry.”

In 2016, Forever Rose announced that it planned to branch out into the hospitality industry by opening a boutique hotel in London and two in the GCC, including one in Dubai.