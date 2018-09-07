Dubai retail giant eyes international ski park expansion plan

Majid Al Futtaim says Wintastar Shanghai project will be 'beginning of an extensive international footprint' in indoor snow facilities

Dubai-based retail giant Majid Al Futtaim has revealed more details about plans to build the world's largest indoor snow and ski resort in China, adding that it is just the first of a planned international expansion.

Last week, it was announced that Majid Al Futtaim will provide design and development consultancy services for Wintastar Shanghai, led by Singapore's KOP Limited.

The project which will be managed by Majid Al Futtaim's Leisure & Entertainment business, marks the company's first foray in the international market outside of the MENA region and represents its maiden indoor snow entertainment venture in China.

In a new statement, the company said Wintastar Shanghai’s alpine-themed 90,000 sq m ski and snow park will feature three ski slopes of varying gradients, including a slope of Olympic standard for training. For non-skiers, Wintastar Shanghai will feature 25 snow play attractions.

Ahmed Galal Ismail, CEO at Majid Al Futtaim – Ventures, said: "We are delighted to work with KOP Limited and provide our expertise in developing what will be one of the greatest indoor snow entertainment facilities in the world.

"This partnership underscores Majid Al Futtaim's extensive knowledge and experience in designing, developing and operating indoor snow entertainment facilities that speak to changing customer and lifestyle preferences. We are confident this represents the beginning of an extensive international footprint when it comes to indoor snow entertainment facilities."

The announcement builds on Majid Al Futtaim’s expertise with Ski Dubai, the first indoor ski and snow attraction in the Middle East.

In 2017, Majid Al Futtaim also launched the first indoor ski resort in Africa with Ski Egypt and is currently developing Ski Saudi, a snow park in Oman and will operate a snow park in Abu Dhabi’s upcoming Reem Mall.

Through its partnership with Wintastar Shanghai, Majid Al Futtaim said it is expanding its international footprint and rapidly establishing itself at the forefront of the industry.

Majid Al Futtaim's Leisure & Entertainment business currently has 127,000 sq m of operational and upcoming snow entertainment facilities in its portfolio.