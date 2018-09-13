Saudi Arabia plans to adopt plain packaging for cigarettes

Move by Saudi Arabia follows a ruling in June in favour of Australian packaging laws in what was seen as a test case for tobacco control

Saudi Arabia has reportedly notified the World Trade Organisation that it plans to adopt plain packaging of tobacco products.

The Gulf kingdom did not say when it would introduce the new rules but it is set to become the first country in the Gulf region to do so.

“There’s no other Gulf country that has implemented plain packaging, and we’re not aware of any other Gulf country looking to implement at the moment,” WHO spokesman Paul Garwood was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Reuters reported that the move by Saudi Arabia follows a WTO ruling in June in favour of Australian packaging laws in what was seen as a test case for tobacco control.

Hungary, Ireland, France, New Zealand, Norway and Britain have brought in plain packaging laws, while another seven countries have passed laws yet to be implemented - Burkina Faso, Canada, Georgia, Romania, Slovenia, Thailand and Uruguay, Reuters added.