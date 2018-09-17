BMW Middle East appoints new MD

Dr. Hamid Haqparwar (38), currently director of sales and marketing at BMW Group Middle East, has been appointed as managing director of BMW Group Middle East with effect from October 1 this year.

Dr. Hamid Haqparwar (38), currently director of sales and marketing at BMW Group Middle East, has been appointed as managing director of BMW Group Middle East with effect from October 1 this year.

Dr. Haqparwar started his career at BMW Group headquarters and has held different senior management roles within BMW since then, including BMW India.

In his new role as managing director, Dr. Haqparwar will be responsible for driving the BMW Group business and sales forward across 13 markets in the region. He replaces Johannes Seibert (57) who has left BMW AG on July 31 this year.

