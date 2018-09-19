Abu Dhabi's Al Maryah Central mall slated for August 2019 opening

The mall has now entered its pre-opening phase in which tenants begin fitting out their stores

Abu Dhabi’s Al Maryah Central mall has obtained its building completion certificate and will open its doors to the public in August 2019, according to real estate development company Gulf Related.

The building completion certificate shows that multiple local authorities have inspected and approved the new mall design, build quality and safety standards. It is considered the end of the mall’s construction phase.

The completion of the construction phase enables Al Maryah’s tenants to begin taking possession of their units and begin fit-out in anticipation of its opening on August 27, 2019.

“As we conclude construction, Al Maryah Central has now moved into the pre-opening phase. This important certification now enables our tenants to start the fit-out of their stores, ensuring we are ready to open to the public next August,” said Daniel Parry, the managing director and general counsel of Gulf Related.

Parry added that over the coming weeks, Gulf Related will “announce many additional brands, which together will create an incredibly exciting retail, entertainment and dining mix for Abu Dhabi’s residents and visitors.”

The mall – which will include a 2.8 million square foot shopping centre and two 400,000 sq f towers featuring a hotel and luxury residences – has been plagued by delays over the last several years and has repeatedly pushed back its opening date.