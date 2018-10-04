Revealed: dates set for 24th Dubai Shopping Festival

DSF aims to attract shoppers from all over the world and features events, promotions and opportunities, coupled with fun and entertainment for all families.

Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) will be back for its 24th edition from December 26 to January 26 2019, it was announced on Thursday.

The event aims to attract shoppers from all over the world and features events, promotions and opportunities, coupled with fun and entertainment for all families, a statement said.

Organised by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism), DSF will kick off "memorable experiences" built around the three pillars of the festival – shopping, winning and entertainment, the statement added.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of DFRE, said: “As Dubai gears up to host yet another successful edition of Dubai Shopping Festival, we are focused on creating a vibrant ambience for visitors to further enhance the emirate’s position as a leading tourism destination that offers unforgettable and rewarding shopping experiences.

"With DSF being a key pillar of Dubai’s retail sector, we are keen in keeping up the momentum, provided by the previous edition, to help boost business in Dubai during this period. We are grateful to the government and the private sector for their enormous contributions to DSF year after year, and with the 24th edition of DSF set to dawn in December, we are working closely with all our partners to ensure that DSF truly lives up to its reputation as a global attraction.”

He said malls will offer deals and discounts from a diverse range of top global brands, along with mega raffles and the chance to win life-changing prizes from luxury cars, gold and cash.