Mall developer inks deal to add 40 top brands in Abu Dhabi

The partnership brings flagship stores for Debenhams, H&M, and Victoria’s Secret to Al Maryah Central, together with popular beauty brands including Charlotte Tilbury, MAC and NYX.

Gulf Related, Alshaya Group announce the leasing of nearly 40 units at upcoming Al Maryah Central in Abu Dhabi

Gulf Related, with international franchise operator Alshaya Group, have announced the leasing of nearly 40 units at Al Maryah Central in Abu Dhabi.

The partnership brings flagship stores for Debenhams, H&M, and Victoria’s Secret to Al Maryah Central, together with popular beauty brands including Charlotte Tilbury, MAC and NYX, a statement said.

Shoppers will also be able to relax at several of Alshaya’s restaurants including Bouchon Bakery, Blaze Pizza, The Cheesecake Factory, PF Chang’s and Texas Roadhouse.

In addition to fashion, beauty and dining offerings, Alshaya will also bring family and contemporary homeware brands Mothercare, Pottery Barn and West Elm to Al Maryah Central which is scheduled to open next year.

Daniel Parry, managing director of Gulf Related, said: “Having Alshaya anchor the project is a testament to what an exciting development we have created for Abu Dhabi. The addition of almost forty of the world’s leading retail and dining brands to an already diverse retail mix at Al Maryah Central will create a truly unique destination within the capital for everyone to enjoy.”

Video of Inside Mastercard&#039;s &#039;priceless&#039; future

John Hadden, chief operating officer at Alshaya Group, added: “It’s very exciting to see the overall project taking shape – reaffirming our strong belief that the development is the perfect home for our portfolio of leading international brands.”

Alshaya’s range of brands will join other international brands at Al Maryah Central including a flagship 35,000 sq ft Zara, Massimo Dutti, All Saints, and Lululemon, as well as a 21-screen VOX cinema with IMAX.