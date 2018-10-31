Toys R Us launches new Middle East e-commerce platform

Launched by franchisee Al-Futtaim in 1995 in Dubai, Toys ‘R’ Us MENA is now present in 19 locations in the MENA region.

Toys ‘R’ Us, the international children’s toy retailer, which closed down in the UK earlier this year, has launched a new e-commerce website to drive Middle East sales.

Implemented by Astound Commerce, the website is the firm of seven e-commerce platforms to be rolled out by the retailer in other Middle East and North Africa markets over the next five months

Launched by franchisee Al-Futtaim in 1995 in Dubai, Toys ‘R’ Us MENA is now present in 19 locations in the MENA region. To support its growth and deliver omnichannel capabilities to its customers, Al Futtaim Group has now sought to launch the new toysrusmena.com website, a statement said.

Astound Commerce designed and delivered the website which has the capability of extending beyond commerce, to include marketing and customer service focused applications, such as personalised shipping notifications, delivery and ready-to-collect emails as part of its click-and-collect offering.

Video of Inside Majid Al Futtaim&#039;s ambitious plans

The new e-commerce site also includes a special gift finder, allowing customers to search for presents based on the age of the child and allocated budget. Additionally, customers can pay online using Samsung Pay.

The first order was delivered just 12 hours after the site went live, the statement added.

Astound Commerce UK managing director Terry Hunter, said: “This is an exciting double first for us. Our first project to go live in this market since launching our Dubai office last year, and the first time our team has integrated both Salesforce Commerce Cloud and Marketing Cloud in a single project.”