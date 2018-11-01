Dubai Sustainable City to host first eco-friendly market

Focused on nurturing a sustainable lifestyle among its residents, The Sustainable City offers a holistic, wellness-inspired environment that is free from toxins, noise pollution and cars.

First edition of Origin, a market to promote eco-friendly and ethical products, will take place on Saturday

The Sustainable City in Dubailand will launch the first edition of Origin, a market to promote eco-friendly products, on Saturday.

The market, which brings together a community of designers, entrepreneurs and artisans, aims to provide a unique creative platform to showcase ethical, eco-friendly and sustainable handicrafts.

These products will be carefully vetted and selected to ensure the best quality goods, from local, ethical producers, a statement said.

In addition to a range of handcrafted eco-friendly products, organic food products will be sold such as locally grown vegetables and traceable honey.

Through Origin, local producers are also provided guidance on operating more sustainably, the statement added.

The bi-monthly outdoor market will be held at The Sustainability City Plaza and will also feature live music, illustrations, and children’s activities.

