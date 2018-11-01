Women-only theme park opens in Saudi Arabia

Al Hokair Group, which employees more than 4,000 people, operates 91 entertainment centres and 35 hotels in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

AlHokair Entertainment, Saudi Arabia's largest leisure and amusement chain, has announced the opening of AlHokair Time AlAzizyah in Al-Khobar city, a theme park for women only.

The park, which also features the Sky Zone Trampoline Park at its Eastern Province location, is managed by a team of women and is open to girls aged 5 and above.

AlHokair Time AlAzizyah also features a Snow Forest, with activities such as skiing, snowball throwing, and camping on offer, a statement said.

Mishal Al Hokair, executive vice president and general manager of the Entertainment Sector at Al Hokair Group, said: “AlHokair Time is the largest theme park destination in the region that offers a unique family entertainment experience. Al Hokair Group is committed to offering the highest quality and safety standards for customers within the unique entertainment experience, enabling them to have a great time with their beloved ones.”

AlHokair Group, which employees more than 4,000 people, operates 91 entertainment centres and 35 hotels in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.