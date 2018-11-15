Chinese car giant steps up expansion into Gulf markets

The car manufacturer has opened a sales and service centre in the UAE, debuted the GAC Motor brand in Saudi Arabia and launched the GAC Motor GS7 in Kuwait.

GAC Motor continues Gulf region push, with launches in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait

GAC Motor, China's leading automaker, is stepping up its expansion plan in the Gulf region, with launches in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

GAC Motor's sales and service centre opened in Dubai after it signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Gargash Group to jointly explore the UAE market.

GAC Motor also recently launched its brand in Saudi Arabia and set up a sales service and experience shop in the country. An agreement has been signed with Saudi dealer Aljomaih Automotive Company (ACC) to build four sales network and service points in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam.

GAC Motor also released its GS7 model in the Kuwaiti market this month, the company said in a statement.

Sheikh Ibrahim Aljomaih, vice chairman and CEO of AAC, said GAC Motor cars "will play a big role in changing people's perspectives about Chinese cars".

Yu Jun, president of GAC Motor, added: "Just as our ancestors brought the best silk and porcelain thousands of years ago, GAC Motor has introduced high-quality products to Saudi Arabia: the GS8, GA8, GS4 and GA3S."

At present, GAC Motor has successfully entered eight countries in the Middle East and built a total of 21 sales service centres in the region.