Dates revealed for Dubai's annual 3-Day Super Sale

Organised by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, the 3 Day Super Sale is part of Dubai’s annual retail calendar.

Discounts of up to 90% on a wide range of merchandise at over 1,500 participating outlets in Dubai from Nov 22-24

The dates for this year's Dubai shopping extravaganza, the 3 Day Super Sale, have been announced.

From November 22-24, shoppers will be able to take advantage of citywide retail offers, with discounts of up to 90 percent on a wide range of merchandise at over 1,500 participating outlets.







Organised by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism), the 3 Day Super Sale is part of Dubai’s annual retail calendar that features major retail-based festivals, new season launches, mega sales and exclusive retail experiences and attractions aimed at further enhancing the retail sector, a main contributor towards Dubai’s economy.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO, DFRE, said: “Together with our retail partners, we are pleased to announce the dates for our upcoming edition which will offer incredible savings to people across the city.”

