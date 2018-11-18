Dubai firm to build the world's largest sports shopping mall

Sports Society will have three floors with a total area that is equal to 12 football pitches. The ground floor will have a large space for organising various sporting events.

Viva City has announced plans to open the Sport Society project, the world's largest commercial sports mall, in 2020

Dubai-based Viva City has announced plans to build the Sport Society project, the world's largest commercial sports mall.

The company said the project will take the concept of sport centres to "unprecedented levels" when it opens doors with a global event in 2020.

It will have three floors with a total area that is equal to 12 football pitches. The ground floor will have a large space for organising various sporting events.

The other two levels will feature retail outlets by the most prominent international sports brands as well as dedicated spaces for various sports activities in addition to a large chain of restaurants and cafes.

The mall will also have a screen that will be one of the largest LED display panels on which visitors can watch international sports events.

Video of Dubai Mall&#039;s decade-long contribution to economy assessed

Edgar Bove, head of design at Viva City, said: “The project will present big surprises both in design and activities, and will deliver a unique experience combining shopping, entertainment and sports. The launch of the project comes in line with the Dubai Fitness Challenge."

He added: “The Sport Society brings a new concept in creating active and exciting spaces to boost the morale of visitors."