US sports giant Nike opens largest MidEast shop in Dubai

US sportswear giant Nike, in partnership with its local distributor Sun and Sands Sports, has opened its largest store in the Middle East at The Dubai Mall.

Sprawling across 3,290 square metres, Nike Dubai serves as a platform for consumers to celebrate sports and collaborate through creative workshops, the retailer said in a statement.

The store has a customisation space that provides the opportunity to personalise Nike items all year round, with customers invited to design their sneakers and apparel with a variety of tools and accessories such as laces, straps, buttons, markers and tongue labels.

With a revolutionary UV printing technology, consumers will also be able to print artwork on their Nike sneakers the statement said.

Nike Dubai also has an area that is designed specifically for women and features an intimate lounge area where women can hang out, play their own music and shop in full privacy along with their friends.

It also includes a flexible trial space which is designed as a small basketball court, inspiring Dubai youth to try out their new gear.

Nike Dubai will have a full agenda of sport and cultural events, varying from Nike+ Training Club and Nike+ Training Club sessions to athlete talks, artist sessions and stylist workshops.