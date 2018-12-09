UAE to clamp down on forged jewellery certificates

In a statement, ESMA said that the regulations are designed to clamp down on “people involved in forging hallmarks of precious metal and/or certificates of precious stone jewellery, or in selling, offering, possessing or trading in jewellery with formed hallmarks or certificates.”

The UAE's Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology has also adopted new regulations related to 3D printing

UAE authorities have unveiled new regulations designed to combat the forgery of hallmarks and certifications on diamonds and other precious stones being sold in the country, it has been announced.

In a series of Twitter posts, the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology (ESMA) said that it has approved three new regulations which will “contribute to achieving the highest levels of confidence for consumers.”

ESMA Board of Directors, chaired by His Excellency Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy and Chairman ESMA, has approved 3 UAE regulations in the Jewelery and diamond industry, which contribute to achieving the highest levels of confidence for consumers.— ESMA (@esmaGOV) December 8, 2018

In a statement, ESMA said that the regulations are designed to clamp down on “people involved in forging hallmarks of precious metal and/or certificates of precious stone jewellery, or in selling, offering, possessing or trading in jewellery with formed hallmarks or certificates.”

Additionally, ESMA adopted for regulations related to 3D printing “which are adopted in accordance with international best practices, with the aim of using them in the industrial, construction, metal and plastic industries.”

Other new regulations adopted by ESMA include 131 UAE and international standards in the field of equipment, tools, personal protection materials and occupational safety and health, which it said will serve to meet the needs of various industrial and service sectors and regulatory bodies and raise the quality of products, as well as new standards for the oil and gas sector such as for coke and carbon black projects in the industrial sector.

ESMA also adopted three regulations related to the safety of recreational yachts, although no further detail was provided.

The regulations will come into force three months after the publication of the resolution in the UAE’s Official Gazette.