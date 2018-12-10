ENOC Group to build 45 new service stations in Saudi Arabia

The Dubai-owned service station operator currently has 14 stations across Saudi Arabia, and now plans to expand its presence to 59.

Just days after Abu Dhabi’s Adnoc Distribution announced plans to make its first foray into the Saudi service station market, Dubai’s ENOC (Emirates National Oil Company) Group has revealed it plans expand its network and build 45 new stations in the in kingdom over the next five years.

The Dubai-owned service station operator currently has 14 stations across Saudi Arabia, and now plans to expand its presence to 59. The future stations will include Zoom convenience stores, as well as a variety of retail outlets such as Pronto.

ENOC said all of the stations will be located on the kingdom’s vast network of highways that inter-connect the 13 provinces, with an immediate focus to build stations in the Central Region in the coming two years – in particular Riyadh and Eastern Province.

The new service stations will also provide employment opportunities to Saudi nationals, as well as serve rural areas in the country.

“With Saudi Arabia’s long-term vision to diversify its economy, boost tourism and infrastructure and enhance business and trade, our plan to expand our retail network by over 220 percent in the next five years is aligned with the Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to reduce oil dependency, increase privatisation and implement the Saudi nationalisation scheme,” said Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC.