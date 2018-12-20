Kia, Land Rover top UAE car sales satisfaction study

Kia and Land Rover rank highest for mass market and luxury auto brands in JD Power 2018 UAE Sales Satisfaction Index

Kia ranks highest for car sales satisfaction among mass market brands in the UAE, according to the JD Power 2018 UAE Sales Satisfaction Index study.

The South Korean auto maker secured a score of 859, ahead of Ford with a score of 855, and Nissan which ranked third with a score of 854.

Land Rover ranked highest in sales satisfaction among luxury brands, with a score of 880, ahead of BMW (859) and Infiniti (856).

The study measures satisfaction with the sales experience among new-vehicle buyers. Buyer satisfaction is based on six measures - dealership facility, delivery process, dealer sales consultant, paperwork completion, working out the deal, and dealership website.

The study is based on responses from 2,083 buyers who purchased or leased their new vehicle between March through November.

The study also showed that nearly three-quarters of new vehicle buyers in the UAE either rely on consulting with friends or relatives or on online research to decide not only on the vehicle brand and model to purchase, but also the specific dealership from which to purchase.

Vehicle pricing, followed by features specifications, warranty, sale promotions and dealer information are the most-cited information searched for by vehicle buyers online.

However, 18 percent of customers visit their purchasing dealer website while 68 percent of new-vehicle buyers who shopped online contacted their purchasing dealership over the phone, email or text prior to their visit.

“As the path to new vehicle purchases increasingly relies on online sources, it is imperative for manufacturers and dealerships to design websites that feature the required information sought by buyers and are easy to navigate across multiple devices,” said Shantanu Majumdar, regional director, Automotive Practice at JD Power.

“Given that word-of-mouth plays a strong role in influencing purchase decisions, dealerships that can actively manage their reputation online stand a better chance to enhance their retail experience, and ultimately, win new customers,” he added.