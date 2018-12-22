Dubai Duty Free posts $52m sales over discount days

Cosmetics was the highest selling category, followed by watches and perfumes, says airport retailer

Dubai Duty Free's annual 72-hour sale, which this year marked its 35th anniversary, raised AED191 million ($52.33million).

The anniversary discount from December 18-20 offered special 25 percent discounts on a wide range of merchandise at Dubai International and Al Maktoum International.

The airport retailer said sales figures on December 18 reached AED42.89 million, December 19 sales totaled AED41.25 million while the final day saw sales of AED106.80 million.

Cosmetics was the highest selling category with sales of AED46 million, followed by watches (AED35.48 million) and perfumes (AED34.23 million).

Colm McLoughlin, executive vice chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free said: “The anniversary celebrations spread over three days were fantastic and received positive results across all the concourses."

Over the three-day period, the cash registers recorded a total of 364,320 sales transactions with nearly 103,626 sales transactions alone on December 20.

Dubai Duty Free currently employs almost 6,200 staff and of the original 100 staff who joined in December 1983, 26 remain in active service and are referred to as the Pioneers.