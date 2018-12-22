Construction underway on world's largest sports mall in Dubai

The sports mall will have three floors with a total area that is equal to 12 football pitches.

Viva City says Sport Society project in Mirdif is on track for completion in early 2020

Dubai-based firm Viva City has announced that the construction of Sport Society, the world's largest sports mall, in Mirdif Dubai is on track for completion in early 2020.

“The project’s construction work is progressing according to schedule and within the allocated budget, thanks to the efficient operations of Khansaheb Civil Engineering, the company commissioned to carry out the construction works,” said Viva City's head of design, Edgar Bove.

The sports mall will have three floors with a total area that is equal to 12 football pitches. The ground floor will have a large space for organising various sporting events.

The other two levels will feature retail outlets by the most prominent international sports brands as well as dedicated spaces for various sports activities in addition to a large chain of restaurants and cafes.

The mall will also have a screen that will be one of the largest LED display panels on which visitors can watch international sports events.

Bove said the pouring of almost 60,000 cubic metres of structural concrete has so far taken place with the erection of nine structural steel trusses.

Work has also started on installing huge LED screens throughout the development which will broadcast local and international entertainment and sports news and the fitting of a full NHL regulation size ice rink cooled to -5 degrees centigrade.

“We are dealing with the challenging delivery period which will be achieved by using cutting edge, time saving and modern construction techniques," he said.

“The process of building the world's largest sports mall faces many challenges, especially as the project is designed to be an architectural icon that will deliver a unique experience combining shopping, entertainment and sports activities,” Bove added.