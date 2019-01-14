Electronics retailer ECity reveals UAE, Gulf expansion plans

Retail firm says it plans to open new shops in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Oman; set to launch e-commerce venture

UAE-based electronics retail firm ECity has rolled out expansion plans with the launch of an Abu Dhabi store, with four more in the pipeline.

The Albatha Group flagship electronics retail arm said it will launch four more ECity stores in early 2019 with two in Dubai.

The openings are part of its AED67 million expansion bid which also includes a significant investment in their soon to be launched e-commerce venture.

ECity has earmarked the UAE as its launch pad for its regional growth in the GCC as it makes its debut in Abu Dhabi’s Marina Mall, Sahara Mall, Al Zahiya shopping centre and others soon to be revealed.

“We are proud to announce that our strategic expansion drive in the GCC market has officially begun. ECity’s expansion bid is firmly anchored on reinforcing the brand’s presence in the UAE and GCC as a whole. The region’s ballooning demand for electronic goods is our main driver,” said Jaouad Dakir, CEO, ECity.

ECity said it is also eyeing the Saudi Arabia and Oman markets as its next growth frontier, adding that it is optimistic of recording a 20–25 percent percent growth in sales while recruiting an additional 120 staff over the next six months.