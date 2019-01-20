Noon offering discount prices on refurbished tech gadgets

A black iPhone 7 for AED 1,249, compared to the original price of AED 3,250.

Refurbished products are being offered on noon for up to 60% off

Customers seeking bargains on the latest tech gadgets can now buy previously purchased, refurbished products on noon for up to 60 percent off, the company announced on Sunday.

In a statement, noon said that it is currently offering mobile phones for up to 60 percent off their recommended retail rice and will soon add other items to expand its assortments of refurbished products beginning in March.

Among the offers are a Samsung Galaxy S8 Dual SIM Midnight Black 64 GB for AED 799, down from its original price of AED 2,190.

Other offers include an 64GB iPhone 6s with FaceTime in Rose Gold for AED 949, down from the original price of AED 2,250 and a black iPhone 7 for AED 1,249, compared to the original price of AED 3,250.

According to noon, the tech items have been returned by customers who have simply changed their minds about their original purposes, and may have to be thoroughly cleaned, repackaged or having minor faults – such as scratched screens – be replaced and fixed prior to resale.

Each refurbishment is checked by a quality control team of external experts and then quality checked again by noon’s in-house quality control team.

The refurbished products are all live on noon and are to be shipped in 24-hours.

Each product will also come with a three-month guarantee that they remain operational and performing satisfactorily.