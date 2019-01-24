Dubai bar launches new signature $653 drink

Neos, located within Address Downtown in Dubai, has announced the launch of A Fleeting Moment

The new signature beverage, called A Fleeting Moment has been designed by the in-house mixologist, Egor Petrov, reported Hotelier Middle East.

It is claimed to be a mixture of a 100-year-aged vintage drink and "the most decadent of all bubbles", and then topped off with saffron.

A Fleeting Moment is served in a Baccarat crystal glass. Available every day from 5pm, the drink is included in the Happy Hour offer - allowing it to be purchased at AED1,200.

While the official statement has claimed it "possibly the most expensive beverage in Dubai", Hotelier Middle East said it found two beverages on Burj Al Arab's Skyview's menu at higher prices.

This is not the first time F&B venues in the region have seen ultra-luxury items - the UAE has seen the world's most expensive 'aged' chocolate, residents could purchase a $1,010 cupcake in Dubai, a charity in the UAE sold what was potentially the most expensive burger in the world, and coffee that sold at $1,325 per kilogram.