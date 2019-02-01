Located in Dubai Investment Park (DIP), Umm Eselay and Al Qusais, ADNOC Distribution now operates in all seven emirates.

Abu Dhabi-based fuel and convenience retailer opens three Dubai stations, now operates in all seven emirates

ADNOC Distribution, the UAE’s largest fuel and convenience retailer, has announced the opening of its first three service stations in Dubai.

Located in Dubai Investment Park (DIP), Umm Eselay and Al Qusais, ADNOC Distribution now operates in all seven emirates.

An opening celebration, held at the DIP station, was attended by ADNOC Distribution acting CEO Saeed Al Rashdi and chief retail officer Nasser Al Hammadi. Simultaneous ribbon cutting ceremonies were also held at the Umm Eselay and Al Qusais stations.

Al Rashdi said: "ADNOC Distribution’s entry into Dubai is our opportunity to showcase to customers our great service and products. I would also like to acknowledge our partners in these three stations, ICD, with whom we worked closely to enter the Dubai market.

"Dubai is a vibrant and dynamic city, and as a market it offers enormous potential for further expansion. Today is just the beginning of our journey in Dubai, with further expansion to come inside the UAE and internationally in 2019."

The three solar-powered stations in Dubai plan to offer customers more choice when it comes to superior fueling products - E-Plus 91, Special 95, and Super 98 gasoline, as well as diesel fuel.

ADNOC Distribution said it will roll out its Flex service across Dubai in the coming months following an initial free trial period which allows customers bechoose to self serve free of charge or use the premium service for AED10 when they refuel their cars.