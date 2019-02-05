Dubai retailer unveils plan for Umm Al Quwain mall, homes

The Umm Al Quwain Coop Project will be located in Al Salma 3 area of the emirate.

Umm Al Quwain Coop Project, which will be managed by Union Coop, is expected to be completed in October 2020

Dubai-based retailer Union Coop has unveiled plans to expand into Umm Al Quwain with a AED40 million mall project.

The Umm Al Quwain Coop Project, which will be managed by Union Coop, will be located in Al Salma 3 area of the emirate and is expected to be completed in October 2020.

The ground floor will consist of 15 shops and a hypermarket while there will also be 70 residential apartments over two floors.

The basement floor and part of the ground floor are allocated to parking areas with up to 177 indoor parking spaces and 250 outdoor parking spaces.

Khalid Humaid Bin Diban Al Falasi, CEO of Union Coop said the initial plans have been approved by the municipality of Umm Al Quwain.

He added that adjustments to the project has increased the construction area by 33 percent, with the final drawings expected to be completed by the end of April.

Construction is set to start by August and will take about 14 months to complete, he added