UAE payments firm launches new gateway to boost e-commerce confidence

The gateway is part of Network International's N-Genius payment platform and has commenced rollout to UAE-based e-commerce merchants this month.

Network International says new gateway will offer merchants and consumers a secure payment experience across both online and in-store channels

Network International, a UAE-based payment solutions provider, aims to boost e-commerce acceptance in the region with the launch of a new, multi-million dollar online payment gateway.

Network International said its new payment gateway has been developed in the UAE following global best practice standards that respond to regional requirements such as multilingual, multi-currency, and white label branding capabilities, for clients across the Middle East and Africa.

"Delivering a state-of-the-art acceptance platform to the payment ecosystem is key to our role of supporting accelerated ecommerce growth in the region," said Paul Clarke, group head of product & innovation, Network International.

"Network International's N-Genius online payment gateway fulfils the needs of our clients with a feature-rich, multi-tenant customisable platform that offers omni-channel acceptance across multiple geographies and segments."

The company said the new gateway will offer merchants and consumers a secure payment experience across both online and in-store channels, and will allow for rapid delivery of new payment methods and features without business disruption.

"As e-commerce grows in leaps and bounds, our secure payment gateway will provide online merchants the opportunity to tap into a market that is expected to see ecommerce sales in the MEA region grow to reach $80 billion in 2022," said Samer Soliman, managing director - Middle East, Network International.