Emaar Malls names new chairman for online fashion firm Namshi

Emaar Malls has announced the appointment of chief strategy officer Hadi Badri as chairman of Namshi.

Emaar Malls, the retail business majority-owned by Emaar Properties, on Monday announced the appointment of chief strategy officer Hadi Badri as chairman of Namshi.

Namshi is the Middle East’s leading online fashion destination that was fully acquired by Emaar Malls recently.

Emaar Malls said in a statement that it will be establishing a new board of directors for Namshi, consisting of global digital and e-commerce industry experts, to drive its growth strategy.

Badri said: “The success story of Namshi is truly inspirational. Going forward, Namshi has tremendous growth potential, and now that it is fully owned by Emaar Malls, there are significant opportunities to accelerate the full potential of Namshi, for the benefit of its customers in the region and beyond.

"Our board of experts will provide guidance and support to Namshi’s leadership team to achieve its ambitious growth plans.”

Founded in 2011, Namshi was the first to provide an online lifestyle destination for fashion and beauty to the Middle East.

Today, Namshi showcases a selection of 700 brands including leading global names, exclusive in-house labels, the latest sports collaborations, the best from beauty, activewear, kidswear.