UK operator inks deal to launch Saudi cinemas

The company has 10 sites throughout the UK, with five more projected to open in the next three years.

The Light Cinemas has signed an agreement to launch 15 locations in Saudi Arabia under the brand name of MUVI

UK-based The Light Cinemas has signed a deal to launch 15 locations in Saudi Arabia under the brand name of MUVI.

The independent UK operator is teaming with London-based consultancy firm The Big Picture to create the Saudi cinemas, making it the first UK firm to obtain a licence in the Gulf kingdom.

Saudi Arabia lifted a decades-old ban on cinemas in December 2017.

Other companies to have launched in the territory include AMC and VOX Cinemas.

Keith Pullinger, co-founder of both The Light and The Big Picture, said the company had no concerns about expanding into the territory.

“Saudi Arabia represents the biggest opportunity for box office growth in the world,” he said in comments published by Screen International.

The Light and The Big Picture will work with Saudi retail giant Fawaz Alkohair Group to integrate MUVI cinemas into the FAHG’s Arabian Centres Malls in locations across the region, including Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam.

The proposed 15 sites are at a combination of design, planning and consultancy stages, Screen International said.

The company has 10 sites throughout the UK, with five more projected to open in the next three years.