'Ready couture' store 1422 to launch in Dubai in April

Customers at 1422 can discover couture evening gowns, ready-to-wear, selected artwork, accessories, cosmetics, niche perfume and high-tech gadgets, as well as the first Sayidaty Cafe.

The 1422 store by the Arab Fashion Council will boast a runway from which customers can shop directly

The Arab Fashion Council (AFC) is launching the world’s ﬁrst 'ready couture' store in City Walk Dubai this April in collaboration with Umdasch, an Austria-based multinational retail interiors firm.

Called “1422”, which represents one council for 22 Arab countries, it will revolve around luxury living, custom-made fashion and unique lifestyle experiences, according to AFC founder and CEO Jacob Abrian.

“We are proud to shine the spotlight on the regions strength in setting up new landmarks, terms and concepts for the world to follow. It is a Dubai grown initiative as a pride for the entire region and a sign to the unprecedented business opportunities that Dubai offers to investors,” he said.

Customers at 1422 can discover couture evening gowns, ready-to-wear, selected artwork, accessories, cosmetics, niche perfume and high-tech gadgets, as well as the first Sayidaty Cafe.

The store, which will act as the council’s headquarters, will also host the ofﬁcial stage for the Arab Fashion Week, where customers can shop directly from the runway.

It will save the council around $5 million per fashion week, as Abrian told Arabian Business that is the cost of setting up the bi-annual event using partnerships, although the cost averages $15m for other, independent fashion shows.

“What is costing us $5m now would cost other companies $15m. Arab Fashion Week costs millions to be produced and designers are getting the benefit of it for free,” he said, referring to local designers.