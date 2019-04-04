Dubai's Dragon Mart adds extra parking as shopper demand grows

Dragon Mart is owned and operated by Nakheel Malls, the retail arm of Nakheel.

Dubai retail and trading hub has added 900 extra parking spaces to bring the total to 9,000

Dragon Mart, the Dubai retail and trading hub, has added 900 extra parking spaces to meet growing customer demand, Nakheel said on Thursday.

A new multi-storey car park has opened at Dragon Mart, which sees 40 million shoppers each year, to bring the total number of parking bays to more than 9,000.

The new car park is part of the AED169 million Dragon City phase three, which also features a retail showroom complex, which is set to open soon.

Dragon City currently comprises Dragon Mart, its sister mall, Dragon Mart 2 and an ibis Styles hotel. Dragon Towers, the first residential development at the community, and a Premier Inn hotel, are under construction.

Dragon Mart is owned and operated by Nakheel Malls, the retail arm of Nakheel.

Its opening comes hot on the heels of the RTA’s launch of phase 2 of International City’s AED400 million road improvement scheme – funded by Nakheel to the tune of AED201 million – which went live last Saturday.