Landmark Group to open new Oasis Mall in Sharjah

The retail and hospitality conglomerate said the mall, located on Al Wahda Street, will have over 45 retail stores - including Carrefour, Home Centre, Emax, Max and Fun City - spread over a total area of over 650,000 square feet across three floors.

Landmark Group will open its first Oasis Mall in Sharjah later this month.

The retail and hospitality conglomerate said the mall, located on Al Wahda Street, will have over 45 retail stores - including Carrefour, Home Centre, Emax, Max and Fun City - spread over a total area of over 650,000 square feet across three floors.

The retail hub will also include a 10-screen cinema operated by Cinépolis – the first entry to the UAE market for world’s fourth largest cinema operator, which also has a cinema in Bahrain.

Aarti Jagtiani, group director, Landmark Group, said, “We recently opened malls in Oman (Sohar) and Bahrain (Juffair) and now with the addition of this mall [in Sharjah], we are expanding our footprint to 10 malls across 4 countries. In line with our brand promise, the mall will cater to the local community and serve our customers with a complete and convenient retail experience, where they can shop, meet and socialise.”