Dubai e-commerce start-up Sprii launches in Saudi Arabia

While the international focus is likely to remain on Saudi for the next six months, Sprii has not ruled out opening additional new markets this year.

Sprii, the online shopping platform selling 'Everything For Mums' has launched in Saudi Arabia

Dubai-based Sprii, the online shopping platform selling ‘Everything For Mums’, has launched its platform in Saudi Arabia.

The e-commerce website has enjoyed exponential growth in 2018, with triple-digit growth reported in the first quarter of 2019, with a 600% increase in visitors compared to this time last year.

Following "high demand" from Saudi Arabia, the homegrown brand made the decsion to expand with its first fulfilment centre in Riyadh to cope buyers in the kingdom.

Sprii said it has been working directly with local distributors to ensure that there's "an efficient and effective delivery system is already in place".

“We had always planned to launch in Saudi, as the demand was there from day one, but the timing had to be right," said Sarah Jones, founder and CEO, Sprii.

"By investing in on-the-ground logistics, new technology and working directly with the right brand partners, we can now confidently offer a seamless online shopping experience across all our different markets,” she added.



Sarah Jones, founder and CEO, Sprii

While the international focus is likely to remain on Saudi for the next six months, Sprii has not ruled out opening additional new markets this year.

“This is only the beginning for us. We want to become the online shopping hub of choice for mums all over the Middle East," Sarah said.

"We have the right people, the right technology and the right investment; it’s not so much a question of ‘if’ but ‘when’."