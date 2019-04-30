AliExpress to launch Ramadan sale for UAE, Saudi Arabia

Global online retailer AliExpress is offering up to 50% off on products in its upcoming Ramadan sale.The e-commerce platform, part of the Alibaba Group, has over 100 million products discounted for consumers in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
The Ramadan sale starts from May 6 (midnight, Pacific time – 11am UAE time) and will last for just one week. AliExpress will off flash deals during night hours.
Shoppers in the UAE can avail of free express shipping for orders of products that qualify for AliExpress Direct Shipping over $60, while in Saudi Arabia it is $90, with a delivery time of between 12 to 20 days.
AliExpress has launched cash on delivery service for residents in major cities in Saudi Arabia, which will be expanded to other regions, including UAE, very soon.
